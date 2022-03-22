Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 3.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

