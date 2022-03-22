Raydium Trading 23.1% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00006567 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $258.97 million and $51.85 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.93 or 0.07010877 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,800.17 or 0.99924620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,073,971 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

