Raymond James Boosts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.84. 2,095,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,883. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -217.69. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

