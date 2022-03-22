Raymond James Boosts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $6.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $12,907,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

