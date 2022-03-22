Raymond James Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$235.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.69.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$205.68. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.44.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.