Raymond James Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $7.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 716,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,315,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

