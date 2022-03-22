Raymond James Lowers Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$3.25

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QTRH. CIBC dropped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.36. 772,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.56. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.