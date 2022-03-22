Raymond James Trims Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Target Price to C$3.25

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QTRHF remained flat at $$1.73 during trading on Tuesday. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

