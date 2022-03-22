RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $753.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.52. RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in RealReal by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 239,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in RealReal by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.