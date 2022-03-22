Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,872. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

