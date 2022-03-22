Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.16. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 156,225 shares changing hands.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

