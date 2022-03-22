Rebecca Wooters Sells 9,580 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SIG stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. 1,033,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

