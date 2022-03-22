Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2022 – American Outdoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

3/11/2022 – American Outdoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – American Outdoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $32.00 to $23.00.

3/11/2022 – American Outdoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $25.00.

2/14/2022 – American Outdoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

1/24/2022 – American Outdoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

AOUT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 87,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,024. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

