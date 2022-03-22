Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF):

3/17/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00.

3/10/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

3/9/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

2/17/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

2/3/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/26/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

