Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY):

3/18/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00.

3/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00.

2/18/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,842,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

