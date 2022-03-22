Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00.

3/10/2022 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $289.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

