Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:
- 3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00.
- 3/10/2022 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/4/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $289.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.