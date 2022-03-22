Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dada Nexus (DADA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA):

3/14/2022 – Dada Nexus was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Dada Nexus was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/9/2022 – Dada Nexus had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.40 to $28.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Dada Nexus had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Dada Nexus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

1/25/2022 – Dada Nexus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $717,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $4,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $2,840,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 208.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

