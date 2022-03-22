Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allstate (ALL)

Allstate (NYSE: ALL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/14/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. The company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its rising debt level leads to expanding interest expenses. At 2021-end, long-term debt amounted to $7,976 million, while the cash balance was only at $763 million. The COVID-induced supply chain shortage is likely to keep raising costs for its auto insurance business, further reducing car insurance underwriting income. Inflation is likely to keep pushing insurance prices higher. With relaxed travel bans, millions of cars are hitting the roads, raising claims and repair costs for insurers. Also, rising costs and non-catastrophe losses in auto and homeowners’ insurance are affecting its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Allstate is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

3/2/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

2/14/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

2/7/2022 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALL traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,990. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

