Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $644.74

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.74 ($8.49) and traded as low as GBX 557.08 ($7.33). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 557.20 ($7.34), with a volume of 483,961 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 890 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 878.71 ($11.57).

Get Redrow alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 592.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,980.52).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.