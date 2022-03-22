Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $644.74

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.74 ($8.49) and traded as low as GBX 557.08 ($7.33). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 557.20 ($7.34), with a volume of 483,961 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 890 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 878.71 ($11.57).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 592.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,980.52).
About Redrow (LON:RDW)
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
