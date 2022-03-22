REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Down 4%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. 19,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,249,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

