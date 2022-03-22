Relmada Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 5,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,300. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

