Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02).

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The firm has a market cap of $744.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.