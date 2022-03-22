Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02).

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The firm has a market cap of $744.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.