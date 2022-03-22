Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 380,831 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 94,488 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.