Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paycor HCM Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paycor HCM in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

PYCR stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after buying an additional 884,399 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $55,895,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.