Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (ADS, BC8, BMW, GFT, HBH, KER, LSEG, MC, ML, MOR)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 22nd:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €250.00 ($274.73) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €72.00 ($79.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €120.00 ($131.87) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €49.00 ($53.85) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €146.00 ($160.44) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €780.00 ($857.14) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €746.00 ($819.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €150.00 ($164.84) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €105.00 ($115.38) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €32.00 ($35.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €41.00 ($45.05) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($109.89) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 480 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

