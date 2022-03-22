Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (ADS, BC8, BMW, GFT, HBH, KER, LSEG, MC, ML, MOR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 22nd:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €250.00 ($274.73) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €72.00 ($79.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

was given a €120.00 ($131.87) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €49.00 ($53.85) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €146.00 ($160.44) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €780.00 ($857.14) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €746.00 ($819.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €150.00 ($164.84) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €105.00 ($115.38) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €32.00 ($35.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €41.00 ($45.05) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($109.89) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 480 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

