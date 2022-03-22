Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Devon Energy (DVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

3/18/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $73.00.

3/14/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected. Devon’s production volumes and presence in Delaware have expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. The company is using new technology in production process to lower expenses. Divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins assets. Devon’s stable free cash flow allows it to pay dividend and buy back shares. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

3/2/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $62.00.

2/16/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

Shares of DVN opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Devon Energy Co alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.