Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (ABEO, AEG, AGLE, AGRO, ALPN, ALX, AMAL, BA, CXB, FLTR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $290.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.25.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £150 ($197.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 430.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $173.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66).

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 445 to CHF 480.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.