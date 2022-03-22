Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spartan Delta (SDE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spartan Delta (CVE: SDE) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

3/10/2022 – Spartan Delta was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

3/9/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

3/8/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

3/3/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

2/16/2022 – Spartan Delta was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.25.

2/16/2022 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50.

2/7/2022 – Spartan Delta was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SDE opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

