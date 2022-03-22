Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 87,469 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Envestnet worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

ENV opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 312.85 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

