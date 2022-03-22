Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 146,153 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 146,153 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Sunrun worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,292 shares of company stock valued at $612,097. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

