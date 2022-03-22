Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,586 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,034,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,223. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.