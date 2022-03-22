Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,964 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

