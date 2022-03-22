Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.