Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.