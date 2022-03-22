Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

