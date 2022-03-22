Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.34% of NewMarket worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NewMarket by 68,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NewMarket by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $329.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.82. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $397.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEU. StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

