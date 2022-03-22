Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.