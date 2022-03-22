Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.18 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of FOX worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FOX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

