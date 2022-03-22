Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.58 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $256.95 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.73 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

