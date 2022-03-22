Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

