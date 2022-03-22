Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.