Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

