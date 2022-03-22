Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 103,768 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,763,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRX opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

