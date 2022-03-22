Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 14,022 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,163 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Foot Locker worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

FL opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

