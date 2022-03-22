Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,789 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Syneos Health worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,037 shares of company stock worth $294,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of SYNH opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

