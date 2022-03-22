Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,083 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.