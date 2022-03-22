Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Alleghany worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alleghany in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Y opened at $844.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $670.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $853.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

