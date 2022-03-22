Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,194 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,732 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

