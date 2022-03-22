Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,735 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

