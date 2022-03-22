Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,612 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.